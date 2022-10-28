Cost of living crisis having huge impact on food bank referrals

A PROJECT manager at a local food bank has said referrals to the service have drastically increased, with a 29 per cent increase in the month of September compared to last year.

Bruce Gardiner-Crehan of South Belfast Foodbank says the increase in the need has been exasperated by the cost of living crisis.

“It’s definitely got busier, much busier," said Bruce. "I can see that compared to this time last year. We are up 29 per cent in the month of September. It’s very much an increase and I think that mirrors the national rise in referrals from this time last year.

“We’re feeling busier, more referrals are coming faster and it’s all been exasperated by the cost of living crisis. Bills have gone up and payments still haven’t come through like the cost of living payments that are due for people and winter is coming.

“People are struggling and worrying about bills and having to pay them, people are not able to cover the costs of essentials like toiletries and even there was the school uniform. It feels like there’s no end for people, it’s constantly ongoing.”

Established in 2014, South Belfast Foodbank covers a range of areas in the South of the city and as far as Carryduff. The organisation has said its biggest areas are the Holyland, Sandyr Row, Stranmillis and the Ormeau Road.

Bruce Gardiner-Crehan in the storeroom

The organisation operates a supermarket style foodbank whereby people can come via an appointment slot and pick their own food. Whilst the delivery model is still available the organisation has said reverting back to the face-to-face operation was a welcome one.

“We do things slightly differently; we call it a supermarket style foodbank where when a referral comes in, we book a person into their own appointment slot and then they get to pick and choose their own food,” said Bruce.

“When we moved from the delivery model back to face-to-face and asked people if they preferred it to the delivery they said yes. It’s a dignity thing as they get to pick the type of food, but we do still have a delivery model for those who need it.”

The foodbank operates with two permanent part-time staff members and approximately 80 volunteers.

“I always say that we only do what we do because of the volunteers there. They’re the backbone of our charity,” added Bruce.