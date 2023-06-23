Award-winning Irish language theatre company facing closure over cuts

AN award-winning Irish language theatre company is facing closure due to funding cuts.

Founded in 1997, Aisling Ghéar has enriched the vibrant cultural landscape in West Belfast and beyond while also expanding and contributing to the development of Irish language theatre.

Recent months has seen massive cuts to the arts sector, with Aisling Ghéar losing their core funding after 26 years.

Described by The Oxford Handbook of Modern Irish Theatre, "Aisling Ghéar represents the most sustained, innovative and progressive theatrical experiment in recent decades."

Based within Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road, Aisling Ghéar has produced and toured work of consistently high quality from playwrights as diverse as – Machiavelli, WB Yeats, Tom Murphy, Rosemary Jenkinson, Eugene Ionesco, Samuel Beckett, Eoghan Ó Tuairisc, Brian Friel, Dario Fo, Willy Russell and Marie Jones.

Aisling Ghéar’s highly regarded schools' production of 'An Triail' by Máiréad Ní Ghráda is now firmly set on the schools' calendar and provides support for teaching staff while offering A-Level students the opportunity to experience a quality theatrical production of a timeless Irish language drama. The company provide productions for all including a simultaneous translation service from Irish into English for each and every performance by personal headset.

Aisling Ghéar have launched a GoFundMe page to continue producing first class theatre production and employing local Irish language talent.

“We were so disappointed that we didn’t receive our core funding again. We thought of doing something different so we’re going to put films on to bring in a bit of money,” said Bríd Ó Gallchoir, Aisling Ghéar Artistic Director.

The theatre company had a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Faith this week. Róise & Frank, a heartwarming tale of shaggy dogs, a grieving widow and a lonely young boy, will be shown at the Cultúrlann on the 30th of June at 7pm. A film screening of Cré Na Cille, based on one of the greatest novels written in the Irish language, will be shown on the 7th of July at 7pm.

Rapper Naoise Ó Cairealláin and Bríd Ó Gallchoir of Aisling Ghéar

Bríd continues: “We have also set up a GoFundMe which has been incredible. The support has been brilliant, and we have received some lovely messages.”

Irish language Hip-Hip trio Kneecap have shared their support and encouraged anyone who can to donate. In 2022, rapper Naoise Ó Cairealláin, otherwise known as Moglaí Bap, had his debut play take to the stage, produced by Aisling Ghéar.

In a statement on Instagram, Kneecap wrote: “The theatre and arts are crucial for a language to live and breathe and gives a voice to the growing and diverse Irish language community. They are doing a gofundme to raise money to put on a show, if you have anything to spare it would go a long way.”