Ballymurphy Massacre families call on Taoiseach to take interstate case against Legacy Bill

THE Ballymurphy Massacre families have called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar not to leave victims behind.

Mr Varadkar was at Newforge Conference and Sports Complex as part of an £850 million peace funding announcement for the North.

Families of those killed in the Ballymurphy Massacre used the presence of the Taoiseach to call for the need for the Irish Government to take an interstate case against the British Government's Legacy Bill. The controversial legislation is set to be finalised in the House of Lords this week, before it goes for royal assent.



Speaking at the protest John Teggart, son of Daniel Teggart – who was one of 11 people to die at the hands of the British Army's Parachute Regiment in August 1971, said: “It is disgraceful that families like ourselves are still having to stand in protest after 50 years.



"We feel we have not heard from the Irish Government a full and committed response to this disrespectful Tory bill of shame, we want to hear that they will take a case to the European Court of Human Rights on victims' behalf. Don't leave us behind we need this interstate case to be taken immediately against the British Government."



John added: "We acknowledge today it is good news day, we welcome all the funding that has come forward from PeacePlus to the many groups and community organisations, particularly those providing services to victims and survivors.

"We support their good work but what you have to remember is that families like ourselves are not at peace.

"We can’t be at peace until this legacy bill of shame is binned and that can only be achieved by an interstate case taken by the Irish Government which is the fastest way to defeat it.



"We say to the Irish Government don’t be leaving victims behind. Protect our human and civil rights by taking an interstate case immediately.”