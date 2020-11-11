Barry's loughshore cycle for Community Food Bank

HELPING HAND: Barry Flood with Nichola Bradley, Co-ordinator of the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne

A YOUNG North Belfast man has raised a whopping £700-plus for the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne.

22 year old Barry Flood spent five days cycling 200kms of picturesque lanes and roads on a marathon lap of Lough Neagh.

Barry was inspired by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford‘s recent campaign to support free school meals and thought that he would make use of his furlough time from work to undertake a solo bike ride challenge to raise some much needed funds for his local food bank.

Lashing rain and strong winds around Lough Neagh, including a wheel puncture during day four didn’t dampen the big-hearted local man's enthusiasm. He persevered and just picked himself up and got in with it.

Barry said: “I saw the recent work that Marcus Rashford of Manchester United was doing, to help support children to receive free school meals.

“I thought that I would try and emulate in some small way, the great work that Marcus Rashford was doing. He inspired me to try and do something to help struggling families in the North Belfast community.”

“We all need to support each other in any way we can during this recent crisis.

“There is great community spirit in North Belfast and the work undertaken by the volunteers at the food bank is just one example.

“I thought that I would try and raise some much needed funds for their project, with this personal challenge of a 200km solo bike ride.

“The views around Lough Neagh are amazing, when it’s not lashing with rain! Unfortunately there were not too many clear days to enjoy the view.

“I would like to thank all those people who sponsored me to take on this challenge, and your support is very much appreciated!”