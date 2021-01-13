Bawnmore councillor warns stone-throwing will lead to fatality

A LOCAL Councillor says anti-social behaviour in the Bawnmore area of Newtownabbey “could lead to a fatality”.



Sinn Féin Councillor Taylor McGrann said he had received reports of anti-social behaviour around the Newton Gardens area (right) with residents having objects thrown at their windows and motorists having their cars hit by missiles.



“This is dangerous and needs to stop now as it could end in a fatality,” he said.



“The last thing we want is the young people getting a criminal record or someone losing there life due to this behaviour. Residents of Bawnmore should be able to live in peace and motorists should be able to drive without the worry of there car being hit and causing a fatal accident. I am asking all parents to raise this with your children and explain to them how dangerous this behaviour is,” added Cllr McGrann.