Bawnmore residents warned to be vigilant after attempted break-in

A BAWNMORE resident is urging others in the area to be wary after an attempted break-in at his home at the weekend.

Sean McAdorey of Bawnmore Grove was asleep in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 19) when the attempted intrusion took place.

Sean has been left grateful that the intruders were not able to gain access to steal anything.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Sean explained: “I don't know how it didn't wake me up but I only just saw the damage to the door the next morning.

“They weren’t able to get the door open. My back door is made of wood so they have tried to take out the edges of the window.

The damage caused to the door

“They have hit it with something but weren’t able to get the door open.

“I would urge residents in the area to be wary. It is a reminder for everyone to keep their doors locked.

“I will probably get a few cameras installed now in case it happens again.

“I am just glad they didn’t get in to the house and steal anything.”

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Riddell said: “It is understood that the criminal damage occurred sometime during the early hours of Saturday June 19th as the victim reported their back window to the hall had been smashed.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 596 of the 19/06/21.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”