BEECHMOUNT DJ and producer Tommy Twin is set to warm up revellers ahead of a huge Dizzee Rascal gig in Portugal this weekend.

Known for iconic tracks like Bonkers, Bassline Junkie, Holiday and Dance Wiv Me, Dizzee Rascal has spent over two decades dominating the music scene and performing at some of the world’s biggest festivals. This weekend he will be heading for Albufeira's Heaven Beach Club where West Belfast DJ Tommy Twin will join the line-up.

Tommy has opened clubs and venues for summer 2026 such as Club Heaven, Heaven Beach Club and Tropicana where he has become a regular face and supporting the likes of Belters, Switch Disco and along with Belfast's very own Billy Gillies and Daire.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting Dizzee Rascal, it's like a teenage dream of playing alongside an artist that was the soundtrack of my generation," he said. "When I was first able to attend clubs with friends you knew the dance floor was going to go crazy when the likes Bonkers and Bassline Junkie came on.

"So to be part of this event, my younger self would be in disbelief that I'll be sharing the stage with Dizzee. So it's a nice moment in my career to get this opportunity."