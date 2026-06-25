SUICIDE Awareness and Support Group will officially open their Garden of Hope in West Belfast this weekend.

Located in Springhill Park, the Garden of Hope is a community mental health and suicide awareness memorial garden and serves as a peaceful, vibrant space for local families to gather, remember lost loved ones, and foster community resilience.

It will be officially opened by Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly on Saturday at 1pm.

The event will include health and sports activities, Teddy Bears Picnic, Cumann Spoirt an Phobail activities, Donate4Dáithí Story Tree and music from Féile Women's Singing Group.

Tommy Holland, Chair of Suicide Awareness and Support Group, said: "I would like to take this opportunity and thank the families and volunteers who helped design and build this beautiful space of reflection.

"I want to thank the local community for their support and invite everyone to come along, meet the Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly, who has been a great supporter of our mental health initiatives and work.

"I am also looking forward to hear the Féile Women's Singing Group and see what free children's books are available at Dáithi's Story Tree on the day for young people attending."