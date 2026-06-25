KINSHIP Carers from across Belfast were honoured at a special event in Belfast City Hall as part of Carers Week, recognising the vital role they play in the lives of children and young people.

Carers from across Belfast came together for a morning of celebration and appreciation. The event included a light breakfast, an opportunity to meet the Ard-Mhéara, Róis-Máire Donnelly, a tour of the Mayor’s Office and City Hall, and a certificate presentation recognising each carer’s dedication, commitment and invaluable contribution to family life.

The event served as a reminder of the important role Kinship Carers play in providing love, stability and support to children, often stepping forward when they are needed most. Organisers thanked all those who attended and acknowledged the lasting impact carers have on families and communities across Belfast.

The event also brought together community organisations including the Upper Springfield Development Trust and Blackie River Group, whose Kinship Connectors provide ongoing support to families. Representatives from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust Early Intervention and Social Work Teams were also in attendance.

One of the highlights of the morning was the opportunity for carers to connect with one another, sharing experiences, challenges and successes. The event provided a valuable space for carers to build relationships and strengthen support networks.

Lauren McCann from Upper Springfield Development Trust said: “Today was a wonderful celebration of the love, strength and dedication of our Kinship Carers. It was inspiring to see so many carers come together and be recognised for the incredible difference they make in the lives of children and families every day.”

Mary Murphy from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust Early Intervention Team said: “It was a tremendous event and one that was clearly very meaningful for our Kinship Foster Carers.

"The Lord Mayor offered an exceptionally warm welcome and created an atmosphere where carers felt comfortable, included and truly valued. The presentation of certificates was a particularly powerful moment and provided a visible acknowledgement of the vital role kinship carers play every day.

"We are extremely grateful to the community organisations for the outstanding work they continue to do in showcasing the contribution of kinship carers and strengthening connections with our social work teams.”