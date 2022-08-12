Beechmount young entrepreneurs an inspiration

A young entrepreneurs stall at Patisserie G bakery in Beechmount has been hailed a big success.

The owner of the bakery, Gráinne Carson, set up the initiative which takes place every Thursday between 11am and 1pm.

The idea sprang from a Breakfast Club which Gráinne started last September. The club ensures kids in the community have a free breakfast before school.

Gráinne explained how the Breakfast Club operates and how the young entrepreneurs' stalls were formed from this.

‘‘We started a breakfast club last September, we have a donation box where customers donate a pound or so to get their name put in to a get a chocolate fudge cake," she said.

"Kids come in and all of them will get a free sausage roll or cereal, whatever different things are on.

"I didn’t want to make a difference with the kids, so the breakfast club is for everybody and it’s been going really well."

Some of the kids who attended the Breakfast Club are now part of the Young Entrepreneurs business which Gráinne has set up.

‘‘It doesn’t matter your background, it doesn’t matter your area, it doesn’t define who you are going to be in the future – you can do whatever you want to do.’’

Gráinne teaches the children that they can be and do whatever they want in life as well as learning about the cost of things and savings at the same time.

The kids were incredibly friendly, welcoming and professional and there is no doubt that each one has a very bright future ahead of them, she added.

On Tuesdays Gráinne helps the group with their receipts and looks at the profits and helps the children learn to manage their finances.

This week’s stalls included colourful cupcakes and delicious sweet-filled cones among many other tasty treats with enticing slogans such as ‘Sweet to the Beat’ written on the stalls.

Their talents are not limited to baking, however, as last week saw soaps sold and one of the children made up her own Stranger Things lucky bags.

In addition to the Breakfast Club and Young Entrepreneurs, Gráinne also tackles period poverty and has the toilets stocked up with free period products.

Gráinne takes her inspiration from Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who campaigned for free school meals in England.

Since the Breakfast Club started last September, Rashford has released a book titled The Breakfast Club, a happy irony given the inspiration.

Rashford’s book has been popular at the book club Gráinne runs on a Wednesday with the kids.

The Young Entrepreneur business stalls will continue throughout the summer.