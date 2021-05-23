Alliance Cllr: Belfast Bikes approved for Waterworks in North Belfast

NEW LOCATION: The popular Belfast Bikes scheme will be extended to the Waterworks in North Belfast

THE popular Belfast Bikes scheme will be extended to the Waterworks in North Belfast after Belfast City Council approval.

North Belfast currently has just four stations, located at Carlisle Circus, Girdwood Community Hub, Mater Hospital and Duncairn Centre.

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister (below) who had called for the extension said she was happy to see a start made on improving cycling infrastructure in North Belfast.

WELCOME: Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister in the Waterworks

“I had proposed extended the Belfast Bikes scheme to the Waterworks and Belfast Castle so I am pleased to see a start has been made on this,” she said.

“Belfast Bikes have been severely underinvested in North Belfast and hopefully this is the first of a number of extensions, particularly further up the Antrim Road and Shore Road.

“More and more people have been using bikes during the pandemic. I have had so many requests for more Belfast Bikes in North Belfast and I am glad to see this start made a reality.”

Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee also approved new Belfast Bikes locations at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre and Olympia Leisure Centre in South Belfast.

It is expected that the Belfast Bikes at the Waterworks will be installed in the summer.