Belfast Christmas Market to close on Saturday with Storm Darragh imminent

THE Christmas Market in the grounds of Belfast City Hall will close on Saturday, due to expected extreme weather.

Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season is set to brings winds of up to 80mph. An amber warning for wind has been issued from 1am on Saturday morning until 9pm on Saturday night.

Before then, a yellow warning for wind and rain comes into force at 3pm on Friday with the rain warning expiring at 12 midday on Saturday. The yellow wind warning will remain is set to stay place until 6am on Sunday.

Due to the expected extreme weather, Belfast Christmas Market will be closed on Saturday.

"We recognise this may be disappointing, however the safety of our visitors and traders is of the utmost importance," a market spokesperson said. "At the moment the plan is to reopen on Sunday, however this is weather dependent.

The popular Enchanted Winter Gardens at Antrim Castle has been cancelled on Friday and Saturday. All tickets and pre-bought tokens for Friday and Saturday will be automatically refunded, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough has said.

Meanwhile, red alerts have been issued by Met Éireann for the west coast of Ireland. The highest level of warning has been issued for Mayo, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.