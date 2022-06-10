Belfast set to blow away those city blues

THE Belfast City Blues Festival will return for the thirteenth year with a special line-up from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 June – and this year the festival will pay tribute to the late Rab McCullough.



Speaking ahead of the event, organiser Seamie O’Neill said: “What has been really special for us this year is that we have named the stage at the Black Box Theatre after the legendary Rab McCullough.



“We will have a backdrop on the stage in memory of Rab and playing on that stage we will have the Pat McManus Band, Crow Black Chicken, Light and a host of other artists over the weekend.



“We will have over 15 venues with over 50 free gigs on the blues trail and there is sure to be something for everyone.”



This year the festival will also be erecting a main stage which will be sited at Writers’ Square in the heart of the city’s Cathedral Quarter. From here there will be a huge array of both local and international talent on show, as well as a great variety of local food been served.