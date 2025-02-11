Belfast City Council expands kerbside glass recycling to 23,000 more households

BELFAST City Council has extended kerbside glass recycling to an additional 23,000 households in East and West Belfast.

It marks the first phase of a three-year programme aimed at improving recycling services for the 70,000 households that currently do not have kerbside glass collections.

Households included in this phase will receive a 44-litre glass collection box for fortnightly collections, with information and delivery taking place up to March 2025.

The service, part-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), will be further expanded in phases two and three in 2025/26 and 2026/27, subject to funding approval.

This initiative will enhance recycling accessibility and increase the amount of household waste recycled.

Residents not yet included in the kerbside service can continue to recycle glass at household recycling centres or bottle banks across the city.