Belfast City Council to offer financial support to South Belfast businesses targeted by racist thugs

BELFAST City Council has agreed to offer financial support to businesses that were attacked by racists in South Belfast at the weekend.

At a special meeting of Council on Monday evening, members passed a motion in support of the people and businesses affected by the anti-immigrant violence.

At the start of the meeting, councillors heard from Bashir and and Abdelkader Al Alloush from Sham Supermarket on the Donegall Road, a Syrian business that was set alight on Saturday night.

Bashir told councillors that the Muslim community is now "living in fear".

“When people ask, ‘Will you rebuild your shop?’ My questions would be, ‘Are we able to? Will we be safe? Can we live in peace? Can we go back to work without fear?’” he said.

Bashir was also critical of the PSNI’s response to the weekend chaos.

“Where are you when we need you?” he asked.

“People came and showed us their sympathy. That’s good, but I want action. This has to stop.

“We live in fear. I live in fear. I don’t know if I am going to be here tomorrow. It’s unsafe.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie proposed that an underspend in the Council’s Vacant to Vibrant scheme be used to set up an initiative offering financial support to businesses.

“I am delighted that Belfast City Council has agreed to Sinn Féin’s proposal to provide financial support to businesses affected by racist violence in Belfast," he said.

“There is no place in this society for racism or attacks on our minority communities.

“All political and community leaders must stand together as one against this despicable behaviour.

“I’ll continue working to support ethnic minorities and to ensure these businesses get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

The DUP’s Sarah Bunting condemned Saturday’s violence and criminal damage but said that there were many others who protested peacefully over “genuine concerns” over immigration, which she said “needs to be controlled, as our public services are at breaking point”.

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn proposed a joint Council statement condemning the disorder and expressing solidarity with Belfast’s minority ethnic community.

It was also agreed that Council officers would quickly submit a report to a future special meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee “to establish a programme of financial assistance for the business owners who were impacted by racist criminal attacks”.

The motion was passed and read: “This Council condemns the violent destruction and racist intimidation across the city, caused by far-right agitators on the streets of Belfast over the weekend.

“We stand in solidarity with those in our minority ethnic communities across the city who own and run businesses, contribute to our culture and identity in Belfast and make Belfast an open and welcoming place to live, work and study.

“We reiterate our commitment to Belfast being a city of sanctuary for those fleeing war and persecution.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the attack in Southport last week and their families, they deserve justice.

“Those who would seek to exploit this tragic situation to suit their own malevolent ends do not speak for Belfast nor represent our city.”