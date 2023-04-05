Belfast City Council to reconsider decision to hike Belfast Zoo prices

A DECISION taken by a Council committee to increase prices at Belfast Zoo has been sent back for reconsideration.

At last month's City Growth and Regeneration Committee, members agreed the price hike.

However, at Monday night's full Belfast City Council meeting, People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson challenged the price increase and proposed it being sent back to Committee for reconsideration, which was agreed.

''People are about to be hit by an eight per cent hike in the rates which is being met with anger on the doors," she said.

"Residents feel like they are paying more in rates while services are being reduced or increasing in price. This is clearly unacceptable but particularly during a cost of living crisis when many are struggling week to week.

''The Zoo provides a resource on our doorstep for families during the holidays who cannot afford to go on holiday but want to give their kids a day out. Working class people should not be priced out of this service.

''I am glad my proposal to reconsider these price hikes was successful.''