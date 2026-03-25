BELFAST City Hall was lit up in the colours of the rainbow on Monday night in memory of a West Belfast girl who passed away last month.

Bláthnaid Ní Mhaoilmheanna (4) was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in May last year. She passed away on February 11.

Bláthnaid

Bláthnaid was a pupil in Rang 1 at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh.

The tribute, taking place during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, was organised by Bláthnaid’s family, who were joined by several hundred people at the front gates of City Hall on Monday night.

Ciaran Cahill, Bláthnaid's great uncle, said: "Belfast City Hall didn't just light up on Monday night, it glowed with every colour of the rainbow in honour of our beautiful Bláthnaid.

"To Bláthnaid, there was no such thing as her favourite colour – she loved all the colours of the rainbow.

"It’s such a fitting reflection of how she lived: With a heart big enough to embrace everything and a spirit that brought light to everyone she met.

"Seeing the City Hall glow in her honour was a powerful reminder that even after the storm, there is beauty, hope, and a love that never fades.

"It was deeply moving to see hundreds standing alongside Bláthnaid’s family. Her mum shared her heartfelt thanks to the community and the dedicated medical teams who walked this journey with them.

"Colin McMillan from Brainwaves NI spoke about the reality of Glioblastoma. He said research is the only way to a cure, yet it remains so underfunded. We celebrate Bláthnaid’s life by carrying her light forward and her rainbow is a bridge to the future we want to build.

"Colin asked for help with research that will help build that future – a future that will turn the tide against brain tumours."

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly added: "It was beautiful to see City Hall lit up in rainbow colours in memory of young Bhláthnaid, who sadly passed away in February of this year.

"The hundreds who gathered on the lawn of City Hall made it a truly fitting tribute; not only to her, but to her family and friends who came together to remember Bhláthnaid.

"Tonight was also about shining a light on the urgent need for more research into brain cancers. Not enough is being done, and there simply isn’t enough investment in this area. We must do more.

"Finally, I want to thank council officers for the quick turnaround in illuminating the building after I raised this at March’s full council meeting."