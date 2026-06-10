BELFAST Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly has been warned of a threat to her life.

On Tuesday the Ballymurphy woman was visited at home by the PSNI who informed her that threats had been made against her life and advised her to take extra precautions regarding her personal security.

"I want to make it clear that these threats will not deter me from fulfilling my role as Mayor of this great city," she said.

"I will continue to represent everyone.

"I want to express my full solidarity with the victim of the vicious attack in North Belfast on Monday evening, and also with the community heroes who intervened and saved the victim’s life. They deserve our enormous gratitude for their heroic actions.

"Belfast is home to many people who have come here from other countries and who have made this city their home, who have worked hard, who have looked after our friends and family in our hospitals in their time of need, who have opened businesses and created jobs, and who have become valued members of our community.

"We must stand with these people now in their time of need.

"Those people who took part in violent racist attacks and destruction last night should be ashamed.

"Burning family homes, burning businesses, burning buses and cars, destroying all around them. Young children being evacuated from their home carrying their teddy bears.

"It is disgraceful and disgusting. It is racism, it is intimidation, and it is absolute thuggery.

"I call on those involved in this violence to stop, and stop now.

"You do not represent Belfast."