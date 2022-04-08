VIDEO: Second arson attack on Belfast Multi-Cultural Association centre in Donegall Pass

AN attack at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) in the early hours of this morning is being treated as a hate crime.

Police began a major investigation following the blaze in Donegall Pass, which started at around 1.20am. The centre was devastated in a previous arson attack in January last year.

Also in September 2020, the windows of two cars were smashed outside the premises, where BMCA volunteers were stockpiling and distributing food for the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scene of the arson attack this morning

Following last year's arson attack, the BMCA was forced move temporarily to the ForthSpring Inter Community Group centre in West Belfast while their own premises underwent repairs.

In a statement released on social media, the BMCA said: "The roof reparation was completed on Wednesday, but last night we had a second attack on the building. Our hopes and dreams went in flames yet again. At present we are not looking to speak to the media or any politicians. We don’t have the words."

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl visited the scene this morning and spoke with those affected by the arson attack. Muhammad Atif from BMCA said that in the month of Ramadan he and his community forgives the perpetrators. He said that those who use the centre are not the enemy and invited people to come to the centre to see the work that they do.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Police were made aware of a fire at the building at around 1.20am this morning.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“This is the second fire at this location since January 2021 and we have therefore commenced a major investigation led by detectives based at Musgrave Police Station.



“Police are treating the fire as suspected arson at this time and a hate crime.”



Police remain at the premises with specialist fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.