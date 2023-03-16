Belfast to paint the town green for St Patrick's Day

PARADE: The annual St Patrick's Day parade will leave City Hall at 1.30pm

BELFAST is set to paint the city green with an action-packed day of events lined up to celebrate St Patrick's Day – or should that be days?

Festivities get under way on Thursday (March 16) with a free concert organised at Custom House Square organised by the Duncairn Arts Centre.

The event will be headlined by singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan and will be family friendly. Also playing will be the trad supergroup Jiggy who mix traditional Irish music with world rhythms and dance moves. Shamrock Bhangra, an ethnic dance group, will also play as will well-known folk singer David Keenan.

The day will also feature free face-painting, circus performances, balloon artists and buskers as well as food vendors to entertain all in a family friendly atmosphere.

On St Patrick's Day, the parade will take centre stage in the city centre to entertain thousands of spectators.

The parade will leave City Hall at 1.30pm and proceed through Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place, Donegall place and then head back to City Hall.

Before the parade, the city centre streets will host the annual SPAR Craic 10K, which will again begin at City Hall and end at Ormeau Park. This is one of the highlights of St Paddy's Day in the city with thousands of runners taking part in the event.

The annual SPAR Craic 10K starts at 9am from City Hall

St George’s Market will also be getting in on the craic this year with a St Patrick’s Day themed market on Friday with live traditional Irish music performances from members of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann; and number 2 Royal Avenue will host a free concert by Celtic Storm on Saturday, March 18.

In West Belfast, local celebrations will take place at the Glenowen, Kennedy Centre, Park Centre, Devenish and Dairy Farm Shopping Centre.

SHAMROCKS AND SHENANIGANS: The Kennedy Centre's annual St Patrick's Day celebrations include a live DJ, Irish dancers and Traditional Irish Music

The Glenowen has a busy schedule lined up, with live music from 12pm, Irish Dancing Exhibition, Take Your Pick and Play Your Cards Right.

The Park Centre is hosting a Family Fun Day from 12pm featuring balloon modellers, face painters, Spongebob and a leprechaun with gold chocolate coins.

Over at the Kennedy Centre from 12-3pm, Shamrocks and Shenanigans will feature Irish dancing, live music, face painters and lots of prizes whilst the Devenish will host their Family Fun Day from 12-5pm.

The Dairy Farm Shopping Centre St Patrick's Day celebration will also be held from 2-4pm.

In North Belfast, acclaimed singer Brian Kennedy will perform a St Patrick's Day concert on Friday night in St Joseph's Church in Sailortown at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25 and available from Event Brite here.