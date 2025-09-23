Belfast's twin top restaurants cooking up a storm for annual Homecoming

Visitors to this week's Belfast International Homecoming are being invited to savour the city at two iconic restaurants led by acclaimed chef Niall McKenna.

James St – A modern classic at the heart of the city, James St blends relaxed elegance with a menu that celebrates the finest local produce. From perfectly grilled steaks to imaginative seasonal dishes, it’s a Belfast favourite where every plate tells a story. A comprehensive wine list from around the world is available while an Irish whiskey collection also takes pride of place on the bar, with the whole Bushmills collection available to taste.



Waterman – Just across the city centre in the bustling Cathedral Quarter, Waterman brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the table. Here you’ll find creative menus, bold flavours, and a stylish atmosphere that reflects the city’s spirit of innovation.

Together, James St and Waterman showcase the passion, craft, and hospitality that make Belfast a world-class food destination. During Homecoming, there’s no better way to connect with the city than by dining at the tables of Niall McKenna.

Book your table and discover why Belfast is fast becoming one of Europe’s most exciting culinary capitals. You can email James St or call (+44) 28 9560 0700 for bookings.

You can see more about the 12th annual Belfast Homecoming, which runs from 24-26 September, online. Among special guests this will be Lieutenant Tommy Ryan of the NY-NJ Port Police, a senior member of the Emerald Society, and Connecticut food blogger and author Diane Morrisey.