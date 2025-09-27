Belfast Schools unite to compete in Ulster College's Rannafast Cup

FIVE ALIVE: Five schools in Belfast have come together to compete in the Ranafast Cup

BELFAST schools have come together in order to make a joint effort to compete in this year's prestigious Ulster School's Rannafast Cup.

A new chapter in Belfast’s Gaelic football story begins with the formation of Cathair Bhéal Feirste, an amalgamated team with five local schools represented, which is set to compete in the Ulster College's Rannafast Cup.

The competition features players from A-Level or U-16.5 age grade. The five participating schools are St Malachy's College Belfast, Rathmore Grammar, Edmund Rice College, Coláiste Feirste and Aquinas Diocesan Grammar.

The initiative aims to elevate the profile of Gaelic football in Belfast and provide elite young players with the opportunity to compete at the highest level of schools' competition.

St Malachy's teacher and former Antrim star Kevin Niblock shows off the new jersey

The programme is teacher-led, with invaluable support from Antrim GAA staff, ensuring a high standard of coaching, development and mentorship. This collaborative approach has created a structured and nurturing environment for players to thrive.

Kevin Niblock, teacher at St Malachy’s College and former Antrim star, said the new merger between the schools can be a key corner-stone in Antrim's football strategy.

“It is fantastic to see the Cathair Bhéal Feirste Rannafast team launched this week." said Kevin.

"Developing and raising the standard of Gaelic football within the City of Belfast Schools is a key cornerstone of our Football Development Strategy, and this initiative allows the boys participating to consistently experience the cut and thrust of A-grade football in Ulster."

"These boys can in turn bring that experience of high-grade training and games back to their clubs and schools to help drive standards there."

Coláiste Feirste teacher Paddy McBride with the new jersey

The St Malachy's teacher expressed his gratitude to the Ulster Schools' GAA board for accepting the proposal.

"We are very grateful to Ulster Schools' GAA for seeing the merits and the developmental nature of this initiative and accepting the Cathair Bhéal Feirste proposal into both the Rannafast and Dalton competitions this year.

"Finally, sincere thanks to our sponsors who are supporting this initiative – Clonard Credit Union (CCU), the Clover Group and P Graham Contracts. Their financial support has helped the group focus solely on the training and preparation for games in a professional-like manner.”

Current Antrim star and Coláiste Feirste teacher Paddy McBride touched on the new proposition believing it to be the best platform for students to compete at the highest level of Gaelic games.

“I am delighted for Coláiste Feirste to be involved in this initiative. Competing at A-grade gives our students the opportunity to challenge themselves against the highest standard of schools’ football, something that would not be possible on our own at the minute.

"This exposure will not only raise the standard of their individual development but it will also benefit their school and club teams, while contributing to the overall growth of football within the county.”

Belfast schools have come together under the Cathair Bhéal Feirste mantle

Speaking on behalf of sponsors Clonard Credit Union, CEO Terry McCrudden – who once proudly wore the Saffron jersey – said: “As a community-focused organisation, CCU Credit Union is proud to sponsor this exciting new amalgamation of local schools coming together to ensure pupil participation at the highest level of Gaelic sports. At CCU, we believe in the power of teamwork, dedication, and local pride – values that are at the heart of both sport and our community. By supporting these talented young players as they step up to a higher level of competition, we hope to inspire them to chase their goals and showcase the incredible spirit of our local area.”

The organisers extend sincere thanks to the sponsors and teaching staff from the five participating schools whose collaboration and commitment have made this initiative possible.

Their shared vision and dedication to youth development are helping to shape a brighter future for Gaelic games in Belfast.

The teams first match will take place on Thursday October 2 as they face St Ronan's Lurgan at Woodlands, Belfast, with a 4:45pm throw-in.