Belfast to switch on for festive season on November 18

CHRISTMAS: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, is joined by Cool FM’s Pete, Paulo and Rebecca, together with the Christmas Fairy, to launch the city’s Christmas lights switch-on.

BELFAST City Hall will once again be the focus for the city’s Christmas lights switch-on, which will take place on Saturday, November 18.

The event is returning to its pre-Covid format for the first time since 2019, with the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, joining residents and local artists and performers to illuminate the city and begin the countdown to the festive season.

This year’s event will focus primarily on local music and arts performances, with a line-up that includes leading NI soul band Manukahunney, characters from the Lyric Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Hansel and Gretel, emerging electro pop queen FYA Fox, an upbeat routine from Belfast Boys, DU Dance NI’s youth dance group, and a singalong medley of popular Christmas songs from Fortwilliam Musical Society.

Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross from Cool FM’s breakfast show will also act as comperes on the evening.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming families back to our traditional lights switch-on at City Hall and officially marking the countdown to Christmas,” said the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy.

“Our beautiful tree at City Hall, the colourful illuminations and the opening of the Belfast Christmas Market are all key elements of the festive season here in Belfast, so it will be great to get everyone together again for what promises to be a really fun evening.

“This time around, we’re putting our city’s own amazing talent front and centre, with a great line-up of music and live performance planned, sure to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

“Our Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue will also open its doors on Saturday 18 November, with activities and events for all ages in the run-up to Christmas, including festive markets, family performances, Santa’s post office, tea dances, upcycling workshops and lots more.”

Tickets for the switch-on, entitled Let’s Glow Belfast, will be released at 10am on Wednesday, November 8 from visitbelfast.com, on a first-come, first-served basis (limited to six per booking).

The Let’s Glow Belfast event on 18 November will start at 6.30pm, and last for around an hour. There will be road closures in effect in the city centre from earlier in the afternoon, so please allow extra time for your journey, with gates opening at 6pm.

The annual Belfast Christmas Market will also open in the City Hall grounds on November 18, starting at 12 noon. The market will continue until 6pm on Friday, December 22.

For full details of the Let’s Glow Belfast switch-on event, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/christmas