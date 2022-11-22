New 5k race for Belfast Zoo site in the spring

NORTH Belfast SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed approval for a new 5k race to take place at Belfast Zoo.

Councillors approved the race, organised by Monkstown Spartans Athletic Club (MSAC), at a meeting last Wednesday evening.

The race will take place on March 26 and will be the first event of its kind at the zoo.

Councillor Whyte said: “I welcome approval for this unique and exciting event which will take place at Belfast Zoo next year.

🦁BELFAST ZOO 5K agreed! 🦁



Brilliant news - the first EVER 5k will take place @BelfastZoo next March - approved last night and delighted this is over the line 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️🦁https://t.co/74RSmd7tAQ pic.twitter.com/NJal2sbNP4 — Carl Whyte (@CarlJWhyte) November 10, 2022

"The 5K will be the first race to take place at the zoo and it’s sure to provide a different experience – where else can runners say that they have completed a circuit in the company of elephants, giraffes and lions?

“This race is exciting news for the zoo and the wider Cave Hill and castle site and I will continue to work to ensure more investment across all these sites so that we see more events taking place across North Belfast.

"We have the chance to make this 5k event a major attraction and I look forward to seeing it becoming a regular fixture in years to come.”

MSAC representative Kevin Moseley added: “Monkstown Spartans have worked hard to create this unique event which will be the first of its kind at Belfast Zoo. Thank you to all the zoo and Council staff who have supported us so far.

“We’re delighted our plan has been given the go-ahead and we really feel that this 5K has the opportunity to become a tentpole event for both the zoo and the wider area. This will be a stunning and out of the ordinary experience for those taking part and we’re looking forward to announcing more details about the race in the coming months.”

Further details on entry will be published at a later date.