Ben Madigans to host Bushmills whiskey tasting event

BEN Madigans Bar and Kitchen in North Belfast is to host its first ever whiskey tasting event next week.

Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or new to the world of the famous Irish spirit, this is your chance to learn about whiskey from Bushmills – one of the oldest and most esteemed distilleries in the world, with a rich heritage that dates back to 1608 when it was granted its license to distil.

Brought to you by Bushmills Whiskey, Ben Madigans on the Cavehill Road will host the event on Tuesday, April 16 at 7.30pm.

For just £20, you get to try a range of whiskey from Bushmills finest, accompanied with some homemade canapés and expertly delivered by a Whiskey connoisseur.

The whiskeys sampled will be three single malts- 10 year, 16 year and 21 year Bushmills and one of the limited edition Bushmills Causeway Collection- the 2011 Sauternes Cask.

Booking is essential and tickets available to book online at www.benmadigansbar.com.