Best of the West 2023 winners crowned at Balmoral Hotel

CELEBRATIONS: The team from Insta Hair and Co Salon, who won 'Best Hair Salon’

IT was a celebrations for the ages at the Balmoral Hotel last night as the 2023 Best of the West winners were crowned.

Now in its eighth year, the awards celebrate local businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond for the community of the West.

Hosted by Lynette Fay, a total of 25 awards were handed out, with the winners decided by public vote.

🏆🏆 Best of the West 2023 🏆🏆



It's official, Kids Together Belfast are the 'Best in the West'!! This award is for our AMAZING staff who provide unbelievable support and care for all children, young people, young adults and families! Thanks to everyone who voted for us! pic.twitter.com/0S2EZW4hKs — Kids Together Belfast (@KidsTogetherbel) June 9, 2023

The first awards of the night were sponsored by Neil Allen, CEO of the Innovation Factory, the entrepreneurial capital of West Belfast. ‘Best Entrepreneur’ went to Steve Geary, ‘Best Boxing Club’ to An Gleann ABC and ‘Best Fast Food Takeaway’ Award to Browns Fish and Chips.

Next up were four categories sponsored by SAG Credit Union. ‘Best Café’ went to Stacked, ‘Best GAA Club’ to St Galls GAC, ‘Best Family Butchers’ to McAuley’s and ‘Best Gym’ to Lifestyle and Performance.

Positivity, positivity, positivity. We're celebrating our community tonight in Best of the West. And yet again it's just fantastic. Beir bua. pic.twitter.com/PaDFNATFqE — Squinter (@squinteratn) June 9, 2023

It was over to Work West Enterprise Agency next, which sponsored the 'Best Social Enterprise’ Award jointly to Kids Together and St Comgall’s, ‘Best Bar and Social Club’ to Andersonstown Social Club and ‘Best Shopping Centre’ to the Kennedy Centre. Addressing the full house on behalf of Work West, CEO Claire Ferris said social enterprises were the spine of West Belfast and urged anyone with an idea for a community venture to contact the group at their Hannahstown Hill base.

Charity partner to the Best of the West, suicide prevention charity PIPS awarded ‘Best Coach’ to Pádraig Hall of Gort Na Móna while the ‘Best Hair Salon’ Award went to Insta Hair and Co Salon.

A special ‘Best Green Project’ Award went to Belfast Hills Schools Scheme, presented by sponsors Natural World Products - Ireland's leading organic waste to compost company which is based in the Colin hills. Representative Gavin Saunders told the Best of the West attendees that Natural World Products was spearheading efforts to build a stronger and greener economy.

Lifestyle and Performance won 'Best Gym'

Five categories weresponsored by Translink. ‘Best Visitor Attraction’ award went to Colin Glen Forest Park, ‘Best Convenience Store’ to Green’s Falls Road, ‘Best Environmentalist’ to Brendan Gallagher from Colin Glen Forest Park and ‘Best Soccer Club’ to Newhill FC.

‘Best Restaurant’ award went to to Urban Fire in Colin, ‘Best Dance’ Award to Shauna May School of Dancing, ‘Best Beauty and Cosmetics Salon’ to Enhance and 'Best Dentist’ to Ladybrook Dental.

The final four awards of the night were sponsored by Specsavers Park Centre. ‘Best Care Home’ went to Glenowen Court, ‘Best Pharmacy’ to Dairy Farm Pharmacy, ‘Best Day Care Centre’ to Aisling Daycare and ‘Best Community Youth Centre’ to Glen Parent.

Ladybrook Dental were winners of 'Best Dentist'

Sponsors who helped make Best of the West 2023 possible were hosts Balmoral Hotel, The Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, Work West, SAG Credit Union, Specsavers Park Centre, BETTER, Translink, Natural World Products and PIPS Charity.

"If ever a demonstration was needed of why West really is Best, it was clear to night," said Group Editor Robin Livingstone. "The commitment and can-do of our nominees — all of whom were winners in my eyes — was matched only by the high spirits and happiness which are also hallmarks of the very best of the West. Congrats to all who made this celebration of our community champions possible.