Politicians line up to support Beth (11) as she seeks a school place

A LIGONIEL girl remains without a post-primary school place for September, one month on from when children were first allocated their new schools.

Beth Hunter (11) who attended Mercy Primary School has been left in the dark since June 12 after learning that she did not get a place in any of her four choice schools: Belfast Royal Academy, St Dominic’s, St Louise’s and Dominican College Fortwilliam.

For the first time in decades, grammar schools did not use transfer tests to decide which pupils to admit, after tests were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beth’s father Steven has described the family's treatment by the Education Authority (EA) as “disgusting”.

“We were only allowed to choose four schools but have since been told that was a glitch on the website and we should have been allowed to choose more,” he said.

The Education Authority denies that there was any glitch in the online system.

Added Steven: “The treatment we have been given by the Education Authority and the Department for Education has been disgusting. I have been told that this is my problem to sort out and to ring around schools myself to try get her in anywhere, regardless of preference.

“At this stage, she is basically being offered schools that nobody else wants. We have been given no help at all by anyone. Some schools have applied for extra places but we aren’t being kept updated with that either.

“As soon as the criteria was changed, it put so many people at a disadvantage, including all the eldest children from working class families.

“The criteria favoured those with an eldest brother or sister at the school and those in need of free school meals and because of this criteria, Beth never stood a chance. She has a younger sister and that’s it.”

Steven says Beth has been left “distraught” and is wondering where she will be come September.

“Beth is distraught. Her mental health has taken a real downturn and an 11-year-old child is asking me why no school wants her?

“She wants to know why she hasn’t got a place and what is going to happen to her in September.

“Nobody is taking accountability for what has happened to some of these kids, like Beth.

“I am on to the Education Authority every day and various politicians but seem to be getting nowhere.

“From what I understand, there are around 130 kids without a school place in the North. Some of them are so far down the list they don’t stand a chance.”

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon recently attended a protest at the Education Authority offices in Belfast, joining parents whose children have been left in the same position as Beth.

She branded the lack of school places for many children in North Belfast as “shameful”.

"It has been quite shocking to see the volume of phone calls and emails my constituency office has received from parents who have been left in the dark about their child's educational future,” she said.

“Notwithstanding the challenges these children have faced during the pandemic, they are now at a loss as to do what to do. The Department of Education needs to provide answers.

“It is heartbreaking listening to the experiences of these children and their parents and their distress at not being accepted into any of their schools of choice.

“That is why councillor Paul McCusker and I accompanied them and stood in solidarity with them at the protest outside the Education Authority last Friday.

ANGER: SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon at a recent protest outside the Education Authority offices

“I welcome the fact that EA officials asked us in to hear about these families experiences and discuss actions to help.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “Throughout the post-primary application process a dedicated telephone and email helpdesk was available to any parents/guardians who had queries regarding the process or who may have had difficulties with their application.

“On June 12 notification for online applications was made available for parents/guardians to view on our online portal and our staff have been available, through our helpdesk, to help parents/guardians since that time.

“In addition we have assisted parents/guardians who had queries surrounding the appeals process.

“We can confirm following investigation into the online admissions portal that no glitches were identified in the system. Parents/guardians were able to list up to 12 preferences on the online application during the period of March 1 to March 16 2021.

“Admissions criteria for each school is established by the Board of Governors for that school. In our correspondence to schools prior to the application process for post-primary admissions, EA reminded schools of their responsibility to have regard to Department of Education guidance on admissions criteria.

“Independent Admissions Appeal Tribunals are established by the Education Authority (EA) to consider appeals. These Tribunals, whose members are not employed by the EA, will decide on whether or not a school has correctly applied its admissions criteria in its decision regarding a child’s application to the school.”