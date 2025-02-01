Collection of bilingual poems by Pádraic Fiacc launched at Cultúrlann

CELEBRATIONS for the centenary year of poet Pádraic Fiacc’s birth ended on a high note with the launch a collection of bilingual poems.

People of all ages gathered on Saturday at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich for the launch of Turas Filíochta which was compiled and illustrated by Michael McKernon. It contains translations of 36 of Fiacc’s original poems by some of the foremost Irish language writers, from all over Ireland.

Pádraic Fiacc was born in 1925 in Elizabeth Street in the lower Falls. He is remembered for writing ten books of poetry and many articles on literature in Hibernia in the 1960s.

Marcas Ó Murchú talked about translating Fiacc’s poem, ‘Many Old Harpers were Deaf’ and ‘In A Northern Forest’ . He acknowledged Pádraic’s work was "very much rooted in Belfast".

"Pádraic walked his own way, he walked his own routes and found his own experiences. As an Irish speaker I found it very very interesting."

AJ Hughes said: "When I knew him in Belfast – he was almost like a Seosamh Mac Grianna character. He was walking the streets and he was highly observant and I know that he was marginalised by many but he had a very insightful view of life.

"Michael McKernon is trying to re-establish Pádraic’s proper place in the poetic canon of late twentieth century Ireland.”

Jake MacSiacais said he was honoured to be asked to translate two poems and to write the foreword.

“I was asked to translate 'The Boy and the Geese’ and I love this poem”, he said. “Fiacc, to me more than anyone was the person who first recognised the cultural significance of the blackbird

"In our collective memory, and he recognised the echo of the ancient scribes – our second oldest poem in the Island and the oldest poem from this area is called the Blackbird written in Bangor Monastery. It warbles down Belfast Lough, eleven centuries”.

The youngest reader was Grace McVeigh aged 14, who read Fiacc’s poem ‘Growing’ in both English and Irish.

The event reflects the growing awareness of Pádraic Fiacc and his contribution to Irish culture.

The Pádraic Fiacc Archive under the stewardship of Michael McKernon has delivered a memorable year of exhibitions, events, films, books and performances in venues such as PRONI, The Irish Secretariat, Belfast and others throughout Ireland.

The Archive will continue to promote the study and appreciation of Pádraic Fiacc’s work and legacy.