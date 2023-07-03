Disruption to bin collections in July

BINS: Changes to bin collections have been announced for July

BELFAST City Council has announced changes to bin collections for July.

Bins due for collection on Wednesday, July 12 will be collected on either

Saturday, July 8 or Sunday, July 9.

Bryson Recycling collections due on Wednesday, July 12 will be collected on

Saturday, July 15.

Bins due for collection on Thursday, July 13 will be collected on either

Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

Bryson Recycling box collections due on Thursday, July 13 will be as normal.

All recycling centres will be closed on Wednesday, July 12

On Thursday, July 13, Blackstaff and Palmerston recycling centres will open as usual. All other sites will be closed.