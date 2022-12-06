Black Mountain Primary School provide support to school community following death of pupil

A WEST Belfast Primary School is providing additional support to staff and students following the tragic death of one of its pupils.

Black Mountain Primary School issued their condolences on Tuesday morning after it had been informed of the death of one of its P2 pupils.

The statement follows the news that a five-year-old girl has died at the Royal Victoria Hospital after being treated in the intensive care unit with a reported Strep A infection.

“This is a tragic loss to the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement read.

The school said that it is providing staff and students with additional trained staff to give support to the school community at this very difficult time.

“To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team have been engaged and will be providing support to the school.

“A letter has been sent by the school to parents, informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through school for our children during this incredibly sad time.

“We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and we want to reassure parents that we continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency at this time.”