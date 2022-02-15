Blackboard Awards: Classroom assistant Seán praises Coláiste Feirste community

COMMITMENT, courage and compassion have been the watchwords of our teachers who have shone as beacons of hope in our classrooms during the Covid storm.

Over almost two years now, our tireless teaching staff have toiled on the educational frontlines to ensure no child is left behind due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

And now, through the Blackboard Awards, it is a chance to recognise the teaching stalwarts who embody the very best of Belfast.

From teaching assistants, teachers, principals and support staff at our schools, they have all played a role as teaching beacons of hope.

One of this year's recipients is Seán McVeigh, a 28-year-old classroom assistant at Coláiste Feirste in West Belfast.

Having been in the job for the last five years, Seán admits he "fell in love" with the role after just a month.

"I was studying Leisure and Events Management at university but sort of realised it wasn’t for me," he explained.

"My sister was a teacher in Coláiste Feirste and told me to come in and give it a go as a classroom assistant.

"After about a month, I fell in love with it. Working with young kids is great and five years on, I haven’t looked back since.

ONE-TO-ONE: Seán McVeigh with pupil Malachaí Ó Murigh-Sadlier

"I work one to one with a student every week and assist him in all of his classes. It is so rewarding to see his development from when I first met him. He has progressed so much emotionally and educationally."

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, as classrooms closed and education moved online, Seán says the community spirit of everyone at Coláiste Feirste was key during tough times.

"Covid was mental. The school was one of the first to close even before the government announced lockdown," he added.

"My side of the job moved mostly online. The school community did brilliant to make sure every pupil was well looked after.

"You can not beat face-to-face learning. I really missed that social interaction with the kids. It was really tough on them.

"I do my job for the love of it but to be recognised with a Blackboard Award makes me obviously very proud. There are 40 other classroom assistants at the school who are all doing an amazing job.

"There is a real sense of community here which is something I really enjoy. Every day is different which is what I like.

"As for the future, I could maybe see myself going back to studying and get my PGCE degree. We will see what happens."

In 2021, the Blackboard Awards were forced to adopt an online-only model in response to the Covid restrictions but this year the in-person event will return — protocols permitting – when Europa Hotel Belfast hosts the cream of our teaching heroes on Friday, March 4.

Throughout the pandemic, teachers have answered the call. Their courage and resolve has been an antidote to the fear and confusion which Covid engenders.

Congratulations to all this year's Blackboard Award 2022 recipients.