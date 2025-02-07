Blackboard Awards flying high with George Best Belfast City Airport

THE 2024 Blackboard Awards are less than month away and for the 13th year running we will be recognising the teaching heroes who embody the very best of Belfast and change hundreds of young lives each year.

This year’s Blackboard Awards which take place on February 21 at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

George Best Belfast City Airport is once again proud to be one of the event partners for this year’s awards which align with the airport’s commitment to the development of young people, schools and teachers across the Belfast area.

Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we know that young people are our future.

“From our IGNITE youth leadership programme, which has supported over 100 young people from across the community so far, to our ongoing work with our seven Adopted Schools, the facilitation of frequent site visits, and our participation in the ‘Time to Read’ scheme with local schools, we strive to develop educational and inclusive opportunities for young people in Northern Ireland.

“Many of these initiatives wouldn’t be possible without the care and backing of selfless principals, teachers, assistants, and support staff across Belfast and beyond who work to ensure that each child has the tools required to help them reach their full potential.

“We are proud to sponsor the Belfast City Airport Cross-Community Ambassador category, celebrating the individuals that are going the extra mile to have a positive difference in the lives of young people while championing collaborative partnerships and improving community relations.

“Good luck to all of the extremely worthy finalists!”