Blessed Trinity College staff and students take part in Trinity Trek

ON THE MOVE: Staff and pupils have found a love for walking during the latest school challenge this lockdown

STAFF and students at Blessed Trinity College have taken in a new school initiative aimed at improving their physical and mental health during lockdown.

The ‘Trinity Trek’ encouraged teachers and students to take part in a virtual walk against each other.

The challenge had initially set out to cover the distance from the North Belfast school to Trinity College in Dublin but the total distance covered of 6,764.84 km ended up being the equivalent of 20 round trips.

After a close-fought battle, it was the staff who came up on top, with a huge 680.67km covered with the students not far behind on 677.78km.

PE teacher Declan McLarnon said he was blown away by the involvement of staff and students alike.

“We have been trying to get the kids active, following on from Children’s Mental Health Week in February,” he said.

“We came up with the idea of Trinity Trek which is basically a virtual walk from our school to Trinity College Dublin and back.

“The initial target was to get up and down once but already we are up and down 14 times."

And Mr McLarnon says the trek has brought many benefits to participants.

“The kids have been going up Cavehill, walking around the Waterworks and their local area and tracking their steps. It has been really beneficial for them," he adds.

“It is all about showing we care about our students and their physical and mental health during these tough times. That is what it is all about. We have been blown away by the response from students and staff alike to the initiative.”