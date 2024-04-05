Evocative new picture collection captures the spirit and heart of the Falls

PHOTO COLLECTION: Photographer Bill Kirk with his new book 'The Falls'

A NEW book featuring over 150 previously-unseen images charting life on the Falls from the mid-1960s to the early-1980s has been officially launched at a standing room-only event in St Comgall's.

'The Falls' by renowned photographer Bill Kirk features 163 photographs taken during his visits to the area over a 17-year period.

The photos reveal the devastation during the early days of the conflict, protests, the rebuilding of Bombay Street, the night life in the pubs, the kids in the street and the iconic Mickey Marley and his roundabout.

The book was unveiled in St Comgall's on Friday by the Belfast Archive Project as part of a Heritage Community Engagement Day.

Bill Kirk was drawn to photography after being made redundant as a draughtsman at Shorts. He studied at Belfast’s Art College. In his own words, he was driven “by a naïve belief that photography could make a difference”.

Speaking at the launch, Frankie Quinn of the Belfast Archive Project said: “These captivating images offer a unique glimpse into the history of the Falls.

"It is an exhibition in the form of a small publication. It is the first of six we are hoping to produce over the next two years.

"I didn't realise how big a collection Bill had of pictures from the Lower Falls and that is where this publication came from.

"There are so many different stories from each photo and I know a lot of people will relate to them."

Noel McKay, who features in a number of photos as a boy, said the book brought back many memories for him.

Noel McKay features in the book as a boy

"I am originally from Balkan Street," he said. "The photos are class. My grandkids will be able to see them and they will certainly be passed on down through the generations."

Robin Livingstone, who wrote the foreword for the book, said he was delighted to play a part in the project.

"I had never met Bill up until a few months ago but I feel somehow I have because of his photos," he said.

"I always knew his work. So many of Bill's photos were part of my life. It is remarkable that he managed to capture West Belfast so well as an outsider, a place and a community that I know so well."

The book is available at the Cultúrlann and An Fhuiseog. It can also be ordered by email at info@belfastarchiveproject.com