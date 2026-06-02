STARTED during the Covid lockdown from humble beginnings, Boutique Aroma – The Wax Melt Company continues to make strides in the world of home fragrance.

The business began as a small shop on the Springfield Road before its growing demand saw management open a store in the Kennedy Centre last September.

Known for strong, long-lasting scents and carefully designed home accessories, Boutique Aroma has built a loyal local following.

They specialise in handmade wax melts, burners, candles, diffusers, and seasonal décor.

Their wax melts are handmade on-site with attention to detail and quality. Alongside fragrances, the shop also offers furniture, lighting, and Christmas collections, making it a well-known lifestyle destination in Belfast.

Owner Stephen Robinson said: "Aroma is fine fragrance. I have been in the business for over 15 years.

"I saw a gap during lockdown. People were using all the same stuff.

"We got a contract with the Fragrance House in London and all the fragrances are made especially for us.

"We do everything from wax melts to room sprays and carpet freshener.

"It is a booming industry that doesn't stop. Fragrances work with the seasons.

"At this time of year, we are heading from Spring into Summer and people are looking fresh fragrances. Fresh Quilt is a popular one at the minute and Spring Bloom.

"If you haven't tried any fragrances for your home, come and see us and give them a go!

"We have something for everyone."

Boutique Aroma- The Wax Melt Company is a finalist for Best of the West 2026 in the 'Best Local Retailer' category.

Boutique Aroma- The Wax Melt Company

Unit 39A, Kennedy Centre

564-568 Falls Road

BT11 9AE

Tel: 028 9013 3413



Email: waxaroma@robinsonsaroma.info