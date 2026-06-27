Bi-monthly multi-agency meetings will take place on the development and management of Colin Glen Forest Park.

The newly established group will bring together political and community representatives alongside agencies including Belfast City Council, Belfast Hills Partnership, the Housing Executive, NIE Networks, the PSNI and officials from a range of departments and organisations.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn will serve as Chair with Paul Niblock of Glen Parent Youth Group serving as Vice-Chair.

Meeting every two months, the group aims to address anti-social behaviour issues, improve accessibility and ensure Colin Glen Forest Park reaches its full potential for the benefit of the community.

Chair Órlaithí Flynn said: “I’m pleased to be chairing these meetings, with Paul Niblock serving as Vice-Chair.

“Colin Glen is a beautiful natural asset here in West Belfast and by working together, we can ensure it is a thriving, accessible and welcoming space for everyone.

“There was a strong commitment from all parties to work collaboratively to enhance the park for the community and we’re now in the process of scheduling meetings to formulate a park management plan.”

Vice-Chair Paul Niblock added: “It’s fantastic to see everyone coming together to improve Colin Glen Forest Park for the benefit of our whole community.

“The park has so much potential and it’s important that we work collectively to ensure it reaches its full potential for people across West Belfast and beyond.

BEAUTY ON OUR DOORSTEP: Colin Glen Forest Park

“As a youth leader, I know how much young people in our community value outdoor spaces where they can disconnect from their phones and appreciate the natural beauty around them.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside everyone involved to develop and protect this important community space for all.”