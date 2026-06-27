A NORTH Belfast visual artist has launched a new exhibition focusing on female equality.

'Females are Gems' is the latest work of Lise McGreevy and was launched in Engine Room Gallery this month following a debut at Féile an Phobail last year. Lise's 'I AM WOMAN' collection is also running in Belfast Cathedral from June to September.

Lise said that through her work she is adding her voice to the tens of thousands of people who want to put an end to violence and ill-treatment of females across the country.

"I am absolutely delighted at this wonderful opportunity to be hosting both my female centred collections simultaneously at two fabulous venues during the summer," she said.

“It is also brilliant that both the Engine Room Gallery and Belfast Cathedral are public facing venues which means the exhibitions will hopefully help keep this important topic in the public eye.

"I have known and worked as an artist with the owners of the Engine Room for nearly a decade. Phase one’s 'I AM WOMAN' collection was already hosted at the gallery in 2022 and I am very grateful for their support once again.

“My aim is for me to bring together MLAs, councillors, other VIPs and members of the wider Belfast community sector to have real discussions about inequality issues, crimes against, and health and safety issues faced by females across our society".

“Important changes have already been made to the law here but a lot more still needs to be done. It is only by coming and working together like this and join forces to make these changes happen.”

"We are the majority in our society, yet many females keep very much to their own sectors. I was looking for a way to bring all of us together as the majority and to promote females standing together.

"One of the core things we all have in common is our emotional dexterity. Therefore, I decided to create a body of work where each piece represents a particular emotion that we feel.

"Hopefully my work will connect with females through their individual feelings. Hopefully seeing the pieces in public spaces, they might realise that they are not alone and that the sometimes harrowing emotions they are feeling are felt by thousands of others too."

'Females are Gems' will run in the Engine Room Gallery until June 27. 'I AM WOMAN' collection is also running in Belfast Cathedral from June to September.

If you would like to find out more about either exhibition, please email Lise at LiseMcGreevyPhotgraphic@gmail.com.