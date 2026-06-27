THE Colin community have stepped in to repair the damaged wall on the Michael Ferguson Roundabout.

After a single vehicle collision caused damage do the stone cladding on the wall, solutions were being explored to make repairs.

Ultimately this resulted in community volunteers offering their help including Michael George, Ryan and Louis Adams and political representatives Danny Baker MLA and Councillor Caoimhín McCann.

The roundabout, named after former Sinn Féin Councillor for Poleglass, Michael Ferguson, has been a proud feature welcoming people to the Colin area.

Speaking on the work, Danny Baker MLA said: "It is great to get some work agreed and started to the wall on the roundabout.

"It’ll tidy it up massively after it was damaged, and we will have this as a project over the summer to bring further improvements to this community landmark.

"Fair play to Ryan and Louis Adams for stepping up and helping us out.”

Community volunteer and friend of Michael Ferguson, Michael George added: “Our commitment to keeping Michael's roundabout clean and a tribute to our good friend stays strong.

“As Danny states, a massive thanks to Ryan, Louis, Dougie and all the Adams clan for their support. There's more to be done, but we'll get it done.”

The work has been warmly received by the Poleglass and Colin community.

Local councillor Caoimhín McCann added: “Michael Ferguson was a stalwart within Poleglass and across Colin. People still remember him fondly and still talk about his hard work and style of politics all these years later.

“I want to thank his friends and family for their patience whilst we built towards solutions at the roundabout, and like them, we’re wholly committed to keeping his legacy alive.”

The project will continue over the summer and include repair works, flower bedding and grass cutting.