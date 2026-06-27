A NEW outdoor playground and 3G pitch at Bunscoil Phobail Feirste on the Shaws Road has been opened.

After securing funding from the Department of Education, work began on a new outdoor playground area, incorporating a 3G pitch which has now been completed.

Principal Séamus Ó Tuama said he was "delighted" with the completed work.

"This new facility means everything to the school. We have a long sporting tradition at the school and to have this new facility for physical education and after-school sport provision is fantastic," he said.

"It has been a long time coming and it is great to finally have a space suitable for the children.

"I want to thank local GAA clubs, particularly O'Donovan Rossa and St Paul's who let us avail of their pitches for competitions and sports days. St Paul's also let us use their 3G pitch whilst this one was being constructed.

"We have had a number of setbacks with the weather and we are delighted it is now completed."

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn visited the new facilities.

"I am delighted to see the new pitch completed and resurfaced playground area. The difference from before is unbelievable and I am so happy for the entire school community.

"The new facilities are a significant upgrade for the school and they received the support that they needed from the Department.

"I am delighted for the school and the kids."