A YOUNG West Belfast boxer has signed a new deal with Belfast boxing firm Conlan Boxing ahead of his professional debut this year.

Jamie Graham will become the newest professional boxer under the Conlan Boxing umbrella.

The 20-year-old has recently risen to the top of his age and weight category having won regional and national titles, and having already represented Ireland at the World Youth Championships.

Jamie is a Lightweight champion, and boasts a fantastic official record of 21 wins including four victories decided by knockout.

Jamie's father, Peter Graham, spoke about his son's recent achievements and love for the sport.

"We are really proud of Jamie, that goes without saying," said Peter. "From he was very young he has been involved in boxing. I took him to Clonard ABC from he was six years old so it is great to see him come a long way.

"Jamie has boxed for one club his entire life and that's Clonard Amateur Boxing Club and they are all really proud of him too no doubt."

Jamie has won many titles along the way such as county and provincial titles along with the national title before recently representing Ireland at the World Youth Championships.

"My son has been involved in some major tournaments throughout his career so far. I'd say the biggest is probably when he won the National U-18 championships and boxing for Ireland in the World Championships."

"Another achievement which is tremendous was when he won the Ulster elite Championships at the age of 18, something he is very proud of."

The former St Mary's Grammar scholar is now set to turn professional in 2026 with his first bout to be announced imminently by his boxing representatives. But it is not a shock to Peter that Jamie is making his dreams a reality.

"It has always been a dream of Jamie to turn professional, it's something we have always talked about and to be honest now is the time, it is right to do it. He's riding a wave at the moment as Belfast is doing very well in the professional scene with boxers like Anto Cacace and Lewis Crocker leading the way."

Peter also spoke about the interest that came from the Conlan group regarding his son, saying that they reached out just after Jamie represented Ireland at the World Youth Championships.

"Conlan Sport reached out to us and we meet up with Jamie. We had a chat with everyone there and everything sounded really positive. Especially, with Jamie Conlan, I know he will bring us along the right path and won't lead us astray.

"Right now the plans for 2026 are to make his professional debut. He needs to stay busy and keep learning, he wants to keep improving all the time, especially ahead of a big year."

Conlan Boxing also took to social media to announce their latest star signing.

"Welcome to the team Jamie Graham!" they posted. "Clonard ABC’s all action, hard hitting southpaw ready to take the next step in his career into the pro ranks! Very exciting times ahead with debut news coming soon."

Jamie's former amateur boxing club, Clonard ABC, also took to social media to congratulate their former boxing champion on his professional contract signing.

"So the worst kept secret in boxing is out. Jamie Graham has turned professional with Conlan Boxing," the statement read. "After over 100 amateur fights and picking up many Antrim, Ulster and Irish titles, and also representing Ireland at the World Championships last year, then winning an Ulster elite title last January, the time is right to achieve the goal of becoming World Champion.

"Jamie has been boxing from the age of six and at 19 he will be making his professional debut very soon. Thank you to everyone that was involved in his amateur career and I hope youse can all get behind him as a professional."

Everyone will be keenly eyeing up the soon to be announced first professional bout for the Lagmore native, as West Belfast once more will no doubt get behind another fantastic fighter in the form of Jamie Graham.