Boxing: Farrell makes his long-awaited debut a successful one

AFTER a number of false starts, Ruadhan Farrell finally made his professional debut at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night with the New Lodge man getting the measure of Jamie Quinn at lightweight.

'Rudy' took a 39-37 verdict on referee Hugh Russell Jnr's card to put a nightmare period behind him when his on-again-off-again professional career eventually got off to a winning start.

Farrell had not fought since 2018 with this his fifth attempt at making the long walk since last fighting on the semi-pro circuit and whilst there was understandably some ring-rust, he came through victorious in what was a very entertaining four rounds.

"I'm very emotional and can barely talk," he said after.

"Five times to that moment, so it just felt amazing. It was in my head all week: 'what happens if this show is pulled?' but I kept the positivity and pushed on and once I weighed in I knew there was no going back."

Farrell with his team after

Farrell opened with the jab as the visitor seemed content to step back and make himself an elusive target, but the fight really opened up in the second with Farrell landing a nice right early with Quinn responding with fast hands.

The Englishman probably took the third in what was a highly competitive round with a huge right from the visitor drawing gasps from the home support, but Farrell was visibly getting more into a flow as the minutes ticked by and it was understandable given the length of time out of the ring.

He worked the body well and began to put some nice phases of work together, finishing with the right and had his hand raised as he now plans on getting some real traction in his career.

"I wouldn't say it was my best performance as I hadn't fought since 2018, but hopefully now I will be back out in May or June so I can push onto bigger things," he added.

"I need that rust off, so next fight I will do another four-rounder and then push on. My medical runs out in August, so I want to be 3-0 before then."