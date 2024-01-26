Boxing: McCarthy keen to get back on track against Clarke

Tommy McCarthy says there were no doubts he would make the long walk again despite defeat to European cruiserweight champion Michal Cieslak back in November Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

THERE was no wallowing in self-pity for Tommy McCarthy when he lost out in his bid to regain the European cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak in early November.

Off the back of that defeat that saw his record slip to 20-5, some pondered whether the West Belfast man would be back in the ring again, but there was no doubt in his mind.

Past defeats and set-backs had dampened his enthusiasm for the sport somewhat, but being involved in a big event relit the spark and when the offer to tangle with Cheavon Clarke in a British title eliminator at the Ulster Hall on Friday came, he didn’t take long to agree.

He had intended to get back in the gym at the turn of the year with a view of surveying his options for the year ahead, but the chance too appear on a Matchroom card, live on DAZN, was too good to turn down and hastened his return to training for a fight that could see him get right back in the mix.

There are also changes in his team with friends and former pros, Paddy Gallagher and Mark Ginley now manning his corner.

“It came out of the blue,” he admitted.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting a show to be announced, but Mark (Dunlop, manager) called and said that Matchroom had been on about a show and if I was interested in fighting Cheavon Clarke on January 27. I spoke to the wife about it and then decided that yes, let’s go for it.

“When I got the word, I just got straight back into training mode but had been planning to get back in the gym in the new year anyway, so it was just the kick-start of it then.”

In his way this week is Clarke who arrives in Belfast with a record of 7-0 having turned over in 2022 after a stellar amateur career.

Originally boxing out of his native Jamaica, the 33-year-old made the switch to Team GB and is now based out of Kent.

McCarthy may be in the ‘away’ corner, he will be the home favourite and he is delighted to box again in his native city having spent much of his career on the road.

The Belfast man believes his experience of fighting at a much higher level will stand to him this week and he is aware of what it at stake.

“‘Chev’ Clarke is a good fighter, was a good amateur but he’s a novice pro, so it’s a great fight for me,” he insists.

“They have him on the fast track, so have picked me as I’m a name. But you have to be extra-special to be on a fast track like a Lomachenko or Usyk.

“Still, he’s a good name and opponent and a win here puts me right back into the mix.

“It’s a big step-up for him. I think this is a great fight for me as he is a shorter, stocky guy which suits my style.

“Everything falls into place. After I fought in Poland, my wife was saying I always go away to fight, but then I get the phonecall. I know I may be in the away corner, but I’m the home fighter.

“I’ve never had issues travelling and actually enjoyed getting away and seeing the world.

“It would be a shame if you got through a career only fighting in Belfast. I like travelling but it’s also good to get a homecoming here after a loss.”

The title loss to Cieslak came after a planned challenge to WBA world champion Arsen Goulamirian fell through in September that was the latest disappointment in his career.

McCarthy had been riding high when initially claiming the European strap back in 2020, but losing it in his second defence against Chris Billam-Smith the following year would hit hard and a subsequent loss in the rematch against CBS left him with a decision to make regarding his career.

Falling short in his attempt to regain the continental strap late last year may have been the final straw for many, but not McCarthy.

“I’d signed a contract to fight for a world title and becoming a world champion was always my goal,” he explained.

“When that fight didn’t happen, I was thinking about packing it in. Then I got the European title fight at late notice and thought I may as well go for it as I had been training.

“Before that fight, I was thinking it would be my last, but even though I lost, I really enjoyed fighting and everything around it like being top of the bill - everything you dream of when you start boxing.

“The towel came in that night, but I felt like I was boxing well and afterwards I started to think ‘I love this game’ and was keen to keep going.”