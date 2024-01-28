Boxing: McCarthy stopped by Clarke, while Walker marches on

Tommy McCarthy will have a decision to make as he was stopped by Cheavon Clarke in the fourth round of their WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight clash on the chief support slot at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

The defeat was McCarthy's second in succession and six overall as he was unable to add to his 20 previous wins, Clarke proving his career trajectory is firmly on the up with an impressive display.

'C4' came in with seven wins in as many contests and he fought with the confidence of a man who had yet to face adversity as a pro, opening and finishing with menacing intent.

McCarthy enjoyed moments of his own, but just couldn't hold off his fellow 33-year-old who powered home.

Clarke was not keen on feeling his way into the contest, landing an early left flush as he pressed McCarthy and forced a good pace.

The Belfast man would settle as perhaps being forced to work suited him in a way and he closed out the opener well.

The second was a mirror of the first with Clarke on top early and McCarthy putting his punches together late.

It was more of an even start to the third although Clake was landing cleaner, yet this time he saved his big push for the end of the round as he got there first and unloaded on the Belfast man who clearly felt it.

4 main card fights. 4 stoppages as @C4Chev pummels Tommy McCarthy 💪



The #CrockerFelix main event is coming up NEXT at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nsWqqXkNDH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 27, 2024

This set up the assault early in the fourth as he picked up where he left off, dropping McCarthy who bravely rose and had to absorb another relentless attack, managing to spin off the ropes but Clarke was on top of him to pour on and this time referent Steve Gray had seen enough, calling a halt at 1.28.

Kurt Walker made it a perfect 10 as a pro as he came through what turned into a bit of a firefight against a constant threat in Darwing Martinez.

The Nicaraguan was not here to play the traditional journeyman role, sprinting out and showing a wild right hook from the start and throughout the six rounds, he threw with menacing intent.

Walker boxed well on the counter, picking his own punches and at times stood and traded. The 60-54 card in favour of the Lisburn man was harsh on Martinez who probably earned a round or two, but there was no doubting the winner as Walker can look forward to an expected return in March at the Ulster Hall.

Limerick's Paddy Donovan retained his WBA Continental welterweight title and improved to 13-0 with a seventh-round stoppage of the game Williams Andres Herrera.

It was a patient start from Donovan who consistently worked off the southpaw jab in the opener with Herrera a little reluctant to engage, but did get through with a body shot.

Donovan opened up a little more in the second, satisfied he could take a risk or too as he looked to land the power shots and continued with the same approach in the third as Herrera had the look of a man who wasn't enjoying himself.

Kurt Walker in action against Darwing Martinez

That continued in four, but in the fifth, Herrera decided to roll the dice and began to press and throw with regularity, varying his work and landing some crisp shots including an eye-catching uppercut, but Donovan was happy with a toe-to-toe battle despite blood beginning to seep from the nose.

Into the second half of the fight as Herrera's confidence was growing but the Limerick man began to land his own uppercuts as both stood and traded some heavy shots on the inside.

Something had to give and it was Donovan who made the dent with a body shot forcing Herrera to take a knee. He rose but was down again, claiming a push but also seemed to dip the knee. Again he was up but a follow-up attack from Donovan and crisp right hand saw referee Bob Williams step in to wave the action off after 1.44 of the seventh despite furious protests for the away corner.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Buttigieg and Giorgio Visioli scored routine wins, while Conah Walker claimed the WBA International welterweight title with a third round stoppage of Lloyd Germain.