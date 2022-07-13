BRA sponsored walk and colour run raises £5,000

COLOUR RUN: Staff and pupils from Belfast Royal Academy took part in a sponsored walk and colour run to raise money for three local charities

OVER 700 pupils and staff from Belfast Royal Academy in North Belfast have raised over £5,000 for three local charities thanks to a sponsored walk and colour run.

The pupils completed the walk over Cave Hill before enjoying the Colour Run in the grounds of Ben Madigan, where they ran around the course and had different coloured powders thrown at them.

As well as enjoying the colourful event, the pupils also raised over £5,000 for local charities through their sponsorship efforts.

Monies raised were for three local North Belfast charities – The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and YeHa and Street Beat Youth Projects who both provide much needed youth support and counselling services.

Proceeds from the BBQ and Belfast Wood Fired Pizza van on the day were also sent to Save the Children Fund.

Thanks also to the very generous sponsors, without whom the day would not have been possible – Calvert Office Equipment, Madigan’s Court, MAD Colour and The Signature Works.

A fabulous fun day was had by all in the glorious sunshine, with the added bonus of raising money for well deserving local causes.