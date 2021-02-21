NORTH BELFAST: Cllr Bradley welcomes start of work on new hurling wall

MAITH SIBH: Seán Moyes shows off his hurling skils with Tomás O’Neill and Cllr Nichola Bradley looking on

SINN Féin councillor Nichola Bradley has welcomed the start of work on a new hurling wall at Fennell Park.

The new facility at Cliftonville Playing Fields, known locally as the Crickey has been developed to facilitate ball control and allows players to practice off-season and in all types of weather.

Delighted to get confirmation that the long awaited works to install the hurling wall at Cliftonville playing fields will commence next Monday. Another asset for young gaels in North Belfast ⚫️⚪️ 🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/GMvS1TQuYW — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) February 8, 2021

Oldpark councillor Nichola Bradley said: “It is great to see the start of the work on this brand new hurling wall at the Crickey today.

“This facility was hard fought for and is now the hub of community sports activity.

“Building on the wonderful foundations already set down, the addition of the hurling wall will add another aspect to GAA sports on this site.

“I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this latest addition a reality."

And the Sinn Féin woman says she is confident the GAA will drive the recovery from the Covid crisis.

“I look forward to better days when we emerge from the current necessary pandemic restrictions and return to our GAA facility being a hive of activity," she added.