Bradshaw calls for collaboration after rising sexual assaults in Holyland

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has called for more collaboration among local agencies to keep the student population in the city safe amid growing concerns around the rising number of sexual assaults in the Holyland area.

The PSNI have confirmed three separate reports of young women being followed home by men who subsequently attempted to break into their homes, while a male has been arrested in relation to an allegation of sexual assault that occurred at the start of November.

There were also numerous reports of drinks being spiked in Belfast at the beginning of the month.

“The reports of predatory behaviour coming out of the Holyland are reprehensible, repugnant and incredibly disturbing," said Ms Bradshaw.

"My constituents are genuinely concerned for their safety. We need intervention immediately to end these shocking attacks on women.

“I have been in contact with both universities, the PSNI, the Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council to press the need for more action and collaboration to ensure the safety of our student population, not least those living in HMOs (houses of multiple occupation) in the Holyland. My office has also requested brighter street lighting and lights for alleyways in the area.

“Whilst I welcome that there will be an increased police presence in the area and hope this will go some way to making residents feel safer, the situation in the Holyland has gone far beyond student antics. We are talking about assault, intimidation and drink spiking occurring on a regular basis. Enough is enough.

“We need the responsible authorities to come up with a long-term strategy to ensure an end to this lawlessness.”