Actor Paddy Jenkins literally 'breaks a leg'

ACCLAIMED West Belfast actor Paddy Jenkins has taken the old theatrical advice of “Break a leg!” rather too literally.

The Finaghy man is awaiting surgery after tripping and breaking his leg in three places following a fall at his daughter's house on Wednesday.

The accident came just hours before he was due on stage at the Strule Theatre in Omagh as part of the annual Give My Head Peace tour, in which he plays Pastor Begbie – a loyalist debt collector and Presbyterian Minister.

Paddy, who starred in the Oscar and BAFTA-winning 'An Irish Goodbye', recalled the unfortunate incident.

Speaking from the Royal Victoria Hospital, he said: "I was walking down stairs in my daughter's house and there was a shoebox on the stairs. I stood on it and it cartwheeled my right leg and my left leg went underneath me. I knew something serious had happened. It has been a long time since I felt pain like that.

"When I pulled my leg out, I just thought of the shows. Within five minutes, I phoned Tim McGarry to let him know there was no way I was going to be able to do the show.

"My son drove me down to casualty. I was able to move my toes but this sort of swinging motion in my leg started to come back.

"I had to sit a while waiting to be seen. I thought it was maybe badly sprained but the nurse looked at me and said she admired my optimism. She said it was broken in at least one place – it turns out I have broken it in three places."

Paddy expects to be out of action for the foreseeable future but is sending his best wishes to the rest of the Give My Head Peace crew.

"A fracture doctor told me I could be on crutches for seven or eight weeks, so unless they can wheel me on and I can perform that way, I don't know," he added. "Damon Quinn [Cal] is away to learn my entire script. I wouldn't wish it on anybody, my heart goes out to him.

"I need surgery, but I don't know when it will happen – either later today or tomorrow. As they say, it is the classic break a leg!"

Tim McGarry, who plays 'Da' in the comedy, said it was the first time in 25 years they've had to cancel a Give My Head Peace show.

"I can't go in to detail but basically Pastor Begbie has kneecapped himself," he joked on Facebook. "Sincere apologies to the theatre and to everyone who bought tickets in Omagh tonight.

"We will be back. We promise you. In the meantime all the other shows will go ahead as planned."