'Shock' at death of popular Ardoyne community worker

THE funeral has taken place of a popular Ardoyne community worker following his sudden death.

The body of father-of-four Breandán Ó Cléirigh (49) was found at his home last Friday.

Mr Ó Cléirigh was known for his community work in the Ardoyne and Oldpark areas, having sat on boards of several local organisations.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley said the community was in "shock" at his passing.

“The local community was shocked at the news of the passing of Brendan Clarke in recent days," she said.

“This is a tragedy for his family and friends and we extend our deepest sympathies to them at this sad time.

“Brendan would have been very well known with the people of Ardoyne and the wider Oldpark and had been a community activist for most of his adult life.

“Brendan was passionate about many issues and had a great love of art and particularly community art.

“Brendan’s involvement in many community groups and initiatives over the years will be fondly remembered across in North Belfast.

“So much community activism goes unseen and unrecognised and yet is the glue that holds this community together through good times and bad.”

In a statement, Ardoyne Youth Enterprise said: "It is with great sadness that the board and staff of Ardoyne Youth Enterprise heard of the passing of Breandán Clarke.

"Breandán served on the boards of our organisation, Ardoyne Youth Providers' Forum then Ardoyne Youth Enterprise, for over 20 years. He was a dedicated board member and also a good friend.

"Sincere condolences to his daughters and extended family."

Marrowbone Community Association described the passing of an "esteemed colleague" who will be "truly missed" by all.

A statement read: "The management, staff, volunteers and users of Marrowbone Community Association would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of our esteemed colleague and friend Breandan Clarke on his sad passing.

"Breandan served on the board of directors of the Association for many years and went on to take the role of Volunteer Coordinator bringing his professionalism and sense of humour to everything he did.

"He was instrumental in developing the plans for the purchase and redevelopment of the old Parochial Hall and was especially responsible for the design of the community garden and his pride and joy, the big pizza oven.

"Breandán made many friends in the Bone and will be truly missed by all."

His funeral took place on Wednesday with a short service at his family home on the Oldpark Road followed by cremation at Roselawn.