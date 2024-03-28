WATCH: North Belfast young people celebrate unique graduation

A GROUP of young people from North Belfast have celebrated a unique graduation this week after completing a 12-week programme.

The young people have been part of the 'Happy Days' project by Ashton Community Trust in the New Lodge which which began last November for young adults with learning disabilities or autism. As part of the initiative, they also completed a 12-week 'Buddy Brigade' programme.

During the past 12 weeks, they learnt and developed new skills including managing money, promoting positive mental health and boosting self-esteem.

On Tuesday, the young people celebrated the completion of the 'Buddy Brigade' programme with a special graduation ceremony, with friends and family in attendance and a special visit from Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy.

Susie Vint, who co-ordinated the programme, was overcome with emotion as she reflected on the journey of each of the young people.

"Each and every one of you has worked very hard to reach this milestone and we could not be more proud of all that you have accomplished in the short space of time," she said.

"Today is a celebration of your resilience, determination and unwavering spirit. You face unique challenges and obstacles on your journey and yet, you persevere and continue to do so with courage and grace.

"I have no doubt that each and every one of you has a bright future ahead, filled with endless possibilities and opportunities.

"Go forth, class of 2024 and conquer the world!"

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy added: "I am delighted to be here today to celebrate the achievements of these young people.

"I want to congratulate them for their hard work in completing the programme and I want to commend all the staff at Ashton Community Trust for all the work involved.

"It is such a key programme to address what we know is a massive gap in their lives after school. These young people have now achieved key skills to allow them to play an active role in their own communities.