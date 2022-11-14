Buried ammunition found at City Cemetery

A QUANTITY of buried ammunition has been discovered at Belfast City Cemetery.

Enquiries are ongoing and Detectives from the PSNI are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “We received a report at around 12:30 pm (Sunday) from a member of the public that they had discovered a quantity of ammunition buried in the cemetery. ATO and police attended and the items were removed for further examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 861 of 13/11/22.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said the community is safer following the discovery of ammunition in Belfast City Cemetery on Sunday.

The West Belfast MLA said,"I welcome the fact that ammunition found in Belfast City Cemetery on Sunday has been removed from our streets.

"The community is a safer place following the removal of this dangerous material."